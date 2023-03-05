Metawar Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Metawar has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and $100.40 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 80.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00060242 USD and is down -27.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

