MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 89,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.