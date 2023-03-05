MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 562,235 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 1,524,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,892. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

