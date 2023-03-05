MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.93 $82.36 million $0.43 29.77 Abrdn Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 11.80% 10.13% 3.91% Abrdn Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Abrdn Japan Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Abrdn Japan Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 344.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Abrdn Japan Equity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio. The fund employs a quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TOPIX Index. The fund was previously known as Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc was formed on July 12, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.