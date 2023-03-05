Mina (MINA) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $716.53 million and $23.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00424295 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.23 or 0.28679581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,009,292,573 coins and its circulating supply is 858,099,376 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,008,974,332.8400393 with 857,421,955.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.832384 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $29,357,250.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.