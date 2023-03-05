MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $143,348.70 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

