Monero Price Reaches $149.39 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $149.39 or 0.00668103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $55.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,359.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00397937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00087333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00550442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00169220 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,248,709 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

