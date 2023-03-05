MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 638,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.