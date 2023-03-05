MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
MRC Global Price Performance
NYSE MRC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 638,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
