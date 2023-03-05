Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NEWTL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Newtek Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

