NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

