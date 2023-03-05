NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $460,808.04

NFT (NFT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. NFT has a market cap of $460,808.04 and $9,360.96 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00219838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,442.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

