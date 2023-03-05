Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. 1,570,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

