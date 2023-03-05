Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($8.93) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($12.80) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 550.20 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.64 and a beta of 0.98. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,316.50 ($15.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 645.97.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.