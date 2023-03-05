Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.