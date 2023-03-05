Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DOGEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

