Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.6 days.
DOGEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $137.15.
