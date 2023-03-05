Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

