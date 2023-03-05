Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at C$21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.94. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$38.51.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pan American Silver

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,764.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

