Philcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $456,388.28 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

