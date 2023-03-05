PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 78,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,275. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

