PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 78,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,275. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
