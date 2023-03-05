Powerledger (POWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.14 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $89.14 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

