Powerledger Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars.

