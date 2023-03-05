Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

