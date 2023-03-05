PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. PubMatic has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.30.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.