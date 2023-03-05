Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Puma Stock Up 0.7 %

PUM stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Wednesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

