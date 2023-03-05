Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $121.77 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00423381 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.65 or 0.28617782 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4688854 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,705,347.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.