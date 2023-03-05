Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $53.36 million and approximately $15,818.01 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

