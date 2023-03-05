Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.95% of Rambus worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,192,000 after purchasing an additional 269,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -319.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

