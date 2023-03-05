Raydium Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $48.99 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,344,112 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

