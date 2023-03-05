Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,620 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

