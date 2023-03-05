Reef (REEF) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.67 million and $7.14 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,707,281,680 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars.

