Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday.

Puma Price Performance

PUM stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

