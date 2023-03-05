Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 Stock Performance

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science 37 Company Profile

SNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

