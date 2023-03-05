Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $988.51

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $988.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00203073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00056692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00054581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00562651 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,963.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

