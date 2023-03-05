Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 774,400 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

