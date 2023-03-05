Serco Group’s (SRP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 162 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.