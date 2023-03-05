Serco Group’s (SRP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).
Serco Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 162 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.
Serco Group Increases Dividend
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
