Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expands By 22.8%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 768,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

