Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Expands By 23.3%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.51. 69,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $299.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading

