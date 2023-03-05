Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Declines By 14.3%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

CFSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 10,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

