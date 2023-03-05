Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 11.5%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 681,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,854. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

