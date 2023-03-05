Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rises By 21.4%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CLGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 4,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 2,957.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $189,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

