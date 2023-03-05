Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rises By 7.6%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 900,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.26. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,760,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,037,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,760,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,037,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 304,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 905,079 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

