Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Rises By 23.6%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Denka has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.47.
Denka Company Profile
