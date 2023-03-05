Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rises By 22.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,248. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.70.

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.