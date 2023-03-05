Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Decreases By 27.1%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

