Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Decreases By 23.9%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQGPF. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of EQGPF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

