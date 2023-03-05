Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Rises By 23.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 304,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

