Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Expands By 14.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. 5,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.