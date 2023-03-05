Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Decreases By 12.5%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Klabin Stock Performance

Klabin stock remained flat at $7.48 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klabin Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

