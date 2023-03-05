Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Grows By 18.8%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets lowered L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

