Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Declines By 22.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Trading Down 0.2 %

Lantronix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 66,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

